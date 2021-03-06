Global RTD Tea in Slovakia Market Research Report for 2020

Thanks to active product development, in line with the health and wellness trend, Slovak consumers are showing greater interest in RTD tea, which experienced significant growth in value and volume sales in 2019. Products introduced across the previous year, 2018 focused on natural sweeteners, artificial ingredients and new flavours of RTD tea which boosted sales in 2019, especially when partnered with the warm weather, encouraging consumers to purchase RTD tea as a refreshing fix. RTD tea also b…

Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea, Still RTD Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Rtd Tea in Slovakia

Euromonitor International

December 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Rtd Tea Experiences Healthy Sales Growth, Driven by Alignment To the Health and Wellness Trend and the Warm Weather of 2019

Consumers Reach for Rtd Tea Options With Healthy Ingredients, As Lipton Zero Appears on Shelves

Rtd Tea Consumers Are Not Averse To Experimenting With New Flavours – A Growth Opportunity for the Forecast Period

Competitive Landscape

No Change at the Top As Rauch Slovensko Adds New Flavour Variants To Its Rauch Nativa Range

Karlovarské Minerální Vody Partner With Singers Kali and Peter Pann To Promoted My Tea, Offering Consumers the Change Meet the Singers

Pepsi-lipton International Introduces No-sugar Version of Lipton, Expanding Its Health and Wellness Portfolio

Category Data

