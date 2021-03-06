Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and

Bags and Luggage Specialist Retailers: In Argentina, bags and luggage specialist retailers is a channel characterised by the large number of small independent stores present and the limited influence of international companies. In fact, 20 chain stores were closed in the channel over the course of the review period, mainly due to falling demand amidst the economic recession and the rising cost of keeping stores open.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-skim-milk-powder-2020-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-20
Euromonitor International’s Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in Argentina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mozzarella-cheese-market-2021–industry-sales-price-revenue-gross-margin-and-forecast-by-2026-2021-01-22
Product coverage: Bags and Luggage Specialist Retailers, Jewellery and Watch Specialist Retailers, Media Products Stores, Other Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Pet Shops and Superstores, Sports Goods Stores, Stationers/Office Supply Stores, Traditional Toys and Games Stores.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sensitive-toothpaste-market-2021-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-sales-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-27
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-protein-labeling-market-2021-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-29
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
LEISURE AND PERSONAL GOODS SPECIALIST RETAILERS IN ARGENTINA
Euromonitor International
December 2016
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Trends
Channel Data
Table 1 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 6 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 7 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 8 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016
Table 9 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021
Table 10 Forecast Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 11 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2016-2021
Table 12 Forecast Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Executive Summary
Contraction of Consumption Due To Measures Taken by the New Government
Consumer Finance and Price Promotion Strategies Boost Sales
Proximity Formats Continue To Develop Strongly in Modern Grocery Retailers
E-commerce Growth
After A Year of Major Contraction in Consumption, A Reactivation of Sales Is Expected
Key Trends and Developments
Within A Complicated Economic Context, Spending on Credit Cards Continues To Grow
Changes in Shopping Habits Transform Modern Retail Channels
Internet Retailing Registers Positive Growth in All Product Categories
Operating Environment
Opening Hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Table 13 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2011-2015
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 14 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016
Table 15 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 16 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 17 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 18 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 19 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 20 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 21 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 22 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 23 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 24 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 25 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 26 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 27 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 28 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 29 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 30 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 31 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 32 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 33 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 34 Non-Grocery Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 35 Non-Grocery Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 36 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 37 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016
Table 38 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2016-2021
Table 39 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 40 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 41 Forecast Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021
Table 42 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 43 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021
Table 44 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 45 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 46 Non-Grocery Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021
Table 47 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 48 Forecast Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021
Table 49 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 50 Forecast Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Continue………….
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India
Sales :+91 935 903 8374
Human Resource:+91 20-48532201https://bollywood-entertainment.com/