Inditex SA in Retailing (Uruguay) Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Inditex, better known as Zara, is one of the leading non-grocery specialists in Uruguay. The company has a presence in the two top shopping centres of Montevideo. In 2013, it opened Zara Home, in Montevideo Shopping, and in 2015 Inditex opened a new Zara Home in Punta Carretas Shopping. This location was recently subject to a fire, which could have an impact on company sales, as the outlet has been closed, and will be for several months. Despite the expansions in Montevideo and other cities, Zar…

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sake-market-2020-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-20

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-financial-crime-and-fraud-management-solutions-market-2021-size-share-analysis-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-22

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-area-sensors-market-2021-latest-trends-share-opportunities-swot-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-27

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/embedded-tripod-head-system-based-on-real-time-operating-system-rtos-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INDITEX SA IN RETAILING (URUGUAY)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Inditex SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Inditex SA: Competitive Position 2016

Continue………….

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Sales :+91 935 903 8374

Human Resource:+91 20-48532201