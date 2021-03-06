Global Breakfast Cereals Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

The breakfast cereals category is expected to record faster growth in value and volume terms in 2020 compared with 2019. With consumers eating out less often, compounded by more working-from-home arrangements, Filipinos who typically grabbed breakfast on the way to work or ate breakfast on-the-go now have more time to sit down at home for breakfast. The convenience provided by breakfast cereals is likely to work in the category’s favour. Being shelf stable is also one of its advantages, due to t…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and

Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Breakfast Cereals in the Philippines

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Breakfast cereals benefit as consumers work from home

Adult consumption boosts performance of children’s breakfast cereals

Pepsi-Cola’s lead likely to continue unchallenged

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthy options set to benefit due to increased awareness of health issues

Children’s cereals and small packaging formats to gain importance

E-commerce remains negligible, but may offer growth opportunities in future

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2016-2

….continued

