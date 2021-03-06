Global Breakfast Cereals Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

Breakfast cereals saw stockpiling during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly among people in urban areas who were forced to self-quarantine. Consumers can eat breakfast cereals as both a breakfast meal and a snack. Functional breakfast cereals were particularly in demand in 2020. These are marketed as being lower in calories, high in fibre, gluten-free, containing superfoods, or being organic and vegan. Fruit-based versions containing papaya, apricot, apple, strawberry as well as mixed berry wer…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Breakfast Cereals in Thailand

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Breakfast cereals category dominated by health trends

Convenience a feature of Nestlé’s new launches

Kellogg promotes healthy ingredients

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health trends intensified by COVID-19

Indulgence and luxury to be post-pandemic buzzwords

Breakfast cereals’ positioning as healthy snack option set to gain importance

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020

….continued

