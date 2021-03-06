Global Breakfast Cereals Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

Breakfast cereals benefits from COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, as a higher number of consumers have been eating their breakfast at home – including children, who are a prime audience for breakfast cereals. In fact, children’s breakfast cereals and family breakfast cereals were among the products which saw high spikes in stockpiling at the beginning of the lockdowns.

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Breakfast Cereals in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Breakfast cereals benefits from COVID-19 lockdowns as more families eat breakfast at home, and developments are seen in muesli and granola

Milan Declaration and Swiss Nutrition Strategy ensure reduced sugar content in breakfast cereals

Private label players top the brand list, as Kellogg aims to re-position its brands with healthier labelling

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trends set to drive developments, with healthier variants essential for ongoing growth

Organic and fortified trends expected to ramp up over forecast period

Private label players expected to keep topping the list, thanks to wide range of products at all price points, with free-from and vegan options

