Global Baked Goods Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

Baked goods is expected to see faster value and volume growth in 2020 compared with 2019, with packaged leavened bread seeing the fastest value and retail volume growth. One reason for this is that the leading company in the baked goods category, Gardenia Bakeries, has produced more bread, driven by increased demand for its products. In March, the first month of lockdown, Gardenia Bakeries PH was producing at less than 50% of its total production capacity, as a percentage of its workers could no…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Baked Goods in the Philippines

Euromonitor International

January 2021

