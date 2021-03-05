TREMENDOUS BUSINESS GROWTH OF LOCATION ANALYTICS MARKET 2020 OUTLOOK AND DEEP STUDY OF TOP KEY PLAYERS LIKE RADIUS NETWORK, ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS RESEARCH INSTITUTE, INC. (ESRI), HEXAGON AB, ALTERGEO, APPLE, CARTODB, GEOLOQI, FATMAP

Location Analytics Market is accounted for USD 8.40 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.11% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Location Analytics market study examines the development of market based on past, current and futuristic data and will deliver broad information about the Location Analytics market to the leading industry players that will steer the development of the Location Analytics market through the forecast period. Each of these players is studied in detail so as to get facts relating to their product/services, fresh statements, and corporations, investment strategies. Location Analytics market report provides global analysis, economic analysis and competitive landscape analysis. It also studies the revenue market status, analysis of key manufacturers. Location Analytics market report decodes the sales, price, and gross margin analysis and global sales, price, growth rate, marketing trader or distributor analysis. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such Trimble Navigation, Placecast, Mexia Interactive, Euclid, Radius Network, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI), Hexagon AB, Altergeo, Apple, CartoDB, Geoloqi, Fatmap, Mapillary, Mapbox, Mapita, SparkGeo and Skyhook Wireless.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The Market Drivers for the Location Analytics Market are as follows:-

Evolution of internet of things (IoT).

Rising amount of spatial data & analytical tools.

Increased focus on market (customers) and competitive intelligence including compliance management.

The Major Restraints:-

Cyber Attacks followed by data theft.

Lack of connectivity.

Improper data integration.

Global Location Analytics Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Location Analytics Industry

Growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to create new opportunity for the Location Analytics market.

Clinical trial digitization allows the processing in different forms of voluminous patient-related data. Such data are being used by pharmaceutical companies to improve the effectiveness of trial execution.

Growing demand for quality data is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand for personalized drugs, increasing adoption of new technology in clinical research, growing research & development promoting outsourcing and increasing diseases prevalence will drive the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

Complete report is available

For an excellent outcome of Location Analytics report, qualitative and transparent research studies are carried out devotedly for the specific niche. Being a global market research report, it also identifies, analyses, and estimates the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the industry and analysis of vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Application (Risk Management, Emergency Response Management and others),

By Software (Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding and others),

By Service (Consulting Services, System Integration and Deployment and others),

By Deployment Model (On-Premises and Hosted), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing and others)

Region Included are:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Top Players in the Market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Galigeo, IBM, Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Microsoft, Google, Alteryx, deCarta,

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Location Analytics market?

The Location Analytics market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of .

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Location Analytics Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Location Analytics Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

