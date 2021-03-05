 Consumer Lifestyles in Belgium  Research Report 2026

Belgium escaped the worse ravages of the global economic downturn, with average incomes actually rising modestly over recent years. Suburban lifestyles and car ownership remain the norm. However, with a steadily ageing population, the country faces growing demographic headwinds, and a steadily rising obesity rate is also a cause for concern. With the majority of Belgians now toting smartphones, the mobile internet is becoming increasingly integrated into everyday life.
Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in Belgium report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CONSUMER LIFESTYLES IN BELGIUM
Euromonitor International
December 2016
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Lifestyles in Belgium
Chart 1 Lifestyles in Belgium
Top Five Consumer Trends
the “belgian Dream” of Suburban Living
A Greying Population Poses Social and Economic Challenges
the Internet Plays An Increasingly Prominent Role in Everyday Life
Cash Is Going Out of Fashion
Losing the Battle of the Bulge
Consumer Segmentation
Babies and Infants
Chart 2 Number of Babies and Infants (Aged 0-2) and Average Age at Childbirth
Kids
Chart 3 Number of Kids (Aged 3-8)
Tweenagers
Chart 4 Distribution of Tweens (Aged 9-12)
Teens
Chart 5 Distribution of Teens (Aged 13-17)
Young Adults
Chart 6 Distribution of Young Adults (Aged 18-19) and Age at First Marriage
Middle Youth
Chart 7 Distribution of Middle Youth (Aged 30-44)
Mid-lifers
Chart 8 Number of Mid-Lifers (Aged 45-59)
Later-lifers
Chart 9 Number of Later-Lifers (Aged 60+) and Life Expectancy
Eating and Drinking
Eating Habits
Chart 10 Consumer Spending on Food and Non-Alcoholic Drinks: 2015
Drinking Habits
Chart 11 Consumer Spending on Beer, Wines and Spirits: 2015
Healthy and Ethical Living
Attitudes To Health and Wellbeing
Chart 12 Consumer Expenditure on Personal Health: 2015
Ethical Living
Chart 13 Obese and Overweight Population by Gender: 2000-2015
Sport and Fitness
Chart 14 Percentage of Households Owning a Bicycle: 2015
House and Home
Home Ownership
Chart 15 Overview of Households: 2015
Household Profiles
Chart 16 Households by Type, Occupants, and Pet Ownership
Running Costs
Chart 17 Running Costs per Household: 2015
Leisure and Recreation
Leisure Time
Vacations
Chart 18 Holiday Time: 2015
Opportunities for Celebrations and Gift-giving
Technology
the Internet
Chart 19 Accessing the Internet: 2015
Attitudes Towards Social Media and Networking
Grooming and Appearances
Investing in Yourself: Female Personal Grooming and Hygiene
Chart 20 Consumer Expenditure on Personal Appearance: 2015
Investing in Yourself: Male Personal Grooming and Hygiene
Style Icons and Celebrity Influences
Shopping
Main Household Shop
Chart 21 Main Household Shop by Retailer Type: 2015
Shopping for Big-ticket Items
Shopping Online
Chart 22 Internet Retail Spending: 2015
Spending and Saving
Attitudes Towards Spending
Attitudes Towards Savings
Attitudes Towards Loans
Chart 23 Key Spending and Savings Measures: 2015
Continue………….
