Global Baked Goods Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

Baked goods in Romania is set to record lower retail value sales in 2020 compared to the previous two years of the review period. Stronger negative retail volume growth is also expected. Bread remains the largest category, where one of the most significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a shift in consumer purchasing patterns from unpackaged to packaged varieties. This trend also applies across baked goods more generally in 2020. Modern grocery retailers helped to fuel this transition…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Baked Goods in Romania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Shift away from unpackaged products leads to lower retail value growth in 2020

Consumers continue to transition towards bread alternatives

Enduring fragmentation as Vel Pitar increases value share and private label continues to grow

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Marginal value growth in 2021 as bread consumption continues to fall

Lower unit price growth set to lead to stagnating value sales

Healthy varieties set to take centre stage

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastries by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

