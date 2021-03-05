COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TELEMATICS MARKET TO SET PHENOMENAL GROWTH 2020 OUTLOOK AND DEEP STUDY OF TOP KEY PLAYERS LIKE MASTENAUT LIMITED, MICROLISE TELEMATICS PVT. LTD, INSEEGO CORP., TRIMBLE INC., VOLKSWAGEN COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.80 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 39.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the demand for the sensors is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market report analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such Mastenaut Limited, Microlise Telematics Pvt. Ltd, Inseego Corp., Trimble Inc., Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, HARMAN International, AT&T.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for fleet management services and government initiatives for deployment of vehicle tracking

There is increase in the adoption of the telematics in business

Market Restraint:

Concerns related to security and safety is the major factor restraining its growth.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type OEM Aftermarket

By Application Solutions Services

By End- User Transportation and Logistics Insurance Healthcare Media &Entertainment Vehicle Manufacturer Government Agencies



Region Included are:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Top Players in the Market are PTC, Trimble Inc., Tomtom Telematics BV, Verizon, Mix Telematics, Zonar Systems, Octo Group S.p.A., Omnitracs,

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

