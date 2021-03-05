Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles Market Research Report 2026

Rice, pasta and noodles was one of the packaged food categories to experience the most highest levels of stockpiling in the initial stages of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The long shelf life of these products made them popular “just in case” options as consumers spent longer hours in the home. In March 2020, retailers reported that their shelves were not empty, but that stocks were sparse or thinner. While stockpiling ebbed, sales remained at a higher level than in the pre-COVID-19 perio…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Sweden

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) leads to high stockpiling, while consumers also turn to familiar staples during the pandemic to produce a spike in sales

Plain noodles sees the highest retail growth rates by offering versatile and trendy meal options as home consumption occasions increase

Household economic constraints and good price-quality ratios enhance the position of private label during the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A slowdown is expected in 2021 as key pandemic growth drivers weaken, but the popularity and development of rice and pasta promise subsequent upturn

Manufacturers expected to invest in healthier options and newer and more dynamic consumer base to drive value growth

Plain noodles is set to register the fastest growth as Asian food grows in popularity, range and availability

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Instant Noodles by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Pasta by Format: % Value 2015-2020

….continued

