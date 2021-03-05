Global Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

Sauces, dressings and condiments is set to post slightly stronger current value and retail volume growth in 2020 than was seen the previous year. The largest impact of COVID-19 in 2020 was the shifting of eating habits to the home as a result of lockdown restrictions, which increased the demand for sauces, dressings and condiments. Romania already has a strong local tradition of home cooking, but lockdown has allowed consumers to experiment more with their cuisine. As a result, specific sauces s…
Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Romania
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown increases at home cooking habits in 2020, supporting the growth of both traditional local and ethnic flavours of sauces, dressings and condiments
Grilling habits support growth of mustard and ketchup in 2020
Previous leader Unilever South Central Europe is overtaken by companies meeting consumer demand for ethnic flavours and healthier alternatives in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Despite anticipated slowdown in growth in 2021, manufacturers will have opportunity to innovate as grilling becomes more popular in the country
Increasing consumer interest in ethnic cuisine will support growth of smaller categories in the forecast period, such as fish sauces
Expected growth of private label will be supported by expansions of modern grocery retailers in the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Cooking Sauces by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
