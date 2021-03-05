Impact Consumer Health in China Market Research Report 2020-2026

The growing demand for sports nutrition is being supported by government policy, with the National Fitness Policy 2016-2020 of the State Council encouraging citizens to actively participate in physical exercise and sport in order to promote public health. Moreover, the Chinese Government has further promoted the importance of regular physical exercise amid the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that it will help to enhance the immune systems of local citizens. Before the outbreak of COVID-19, older C…
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
.Table of Content
Consumer Health in China
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Analgesics hit by suspension of retail sales
Topical analgesics faces challenges
Domestic players look to reposition topical analgesics brands
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Positive outlook for paediatric analgesics
Paediatric ibuprofen set to see dynamic expansion
Topical analgesics/anaesthetic to benefit from rising interest in TCM
CATEGORY DATA
Table 11 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown reduces incidence of exposure to viruses and allergens
Position of online channels strengthened by COVID-19
Traditional Chinese medicine product becomes household name
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Return of high pollution levels to boost demand
Strong role for e-commerce
Growing interest in TCM/herbal products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 17 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Closure of foodservice outlets in peak season hits digestive remedies
Motion sickness remedies suffers as a result of COVID-19-related travel restrictions
Leader faces growing competition
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
New policies and regulations to exert an influence
Hectic modern lifestyles lead to digestive issues
Direction of consumer health trend presents challenges for digestive remedies
CATEGORY DATA
Table 23 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Pandemic hits outside peak dermatologicals season
Online presence and recurrent demand help dermatologicals to weather COVID-19
Wuhan Ma Ying Long Pharm Group continues to expand
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Nappy (diaper) rash treatments to see strongest growth
Return to regular exercise to boost demand for topical germicidals/antiseptics
Developments in beauty and personal care pose a threat to dermatologicals
CATEGORY DATA
Table 29 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Younger consumers inclining towards new products
E-commerce surges during pandemic
Leader benefits from deeply rooted brand awareness
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Modern living drives up demand for sleep aids
Lockdown bolsters trend towards e-commerce
Threat from rival products and sleep hygiene
CATEGORY DATA
Table 36 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020
Table 37 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 40 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025
Table 41 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown increases exposure to electronic devices
E-commerce growth bolstered by lockdown
Leading players work to build brand-awareness and loyalty
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Efforts to raise awareness of eye health to boost demand during forecast period
OTC products containing herbal/traditional ingredients compatible with evolving demand
Economic fallout of lockdown may undermine demand for daily eye care products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 42 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 43 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 44 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 45 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 46 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 47 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Growth slows during lockdown, though multi-functionality provides some resilience
Novel format gains attention
Yunnan Baiyao Group retains the lead
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Expanding consumer base for wound care
Continued trend towards e-commerce
Economic impact of lockdown threatens demand for value-added wound care
CATEGORY DATA
Table 48 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 49 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 50 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 51 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 52 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 53 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 drives surge in demand for vitamin C
Segmentation and new formats
Leading brands benefit from demand for immunity-boosting products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Holistic, preventive approach to bolster demand for vitamins
Growing challenge from rival products
Pharmaceutical companies expanding in vitamins
CATEGORY DATA
Table 54 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 55 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 56 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 57 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020
Table 58 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020
Table 59 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 60 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 accelerates direct sellers’ adoption of e-commerce
Consumers look for immunity boosting products
Online activity key to leading players’ strategies during lockdown
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ageing of the population presents opportunities for targeted products
Modern living generates demand for dietary supplements
Favourable policy environment, but increasing competition
CATEGORY DATA
Table 61 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 62 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 63 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 64 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020
Table 65 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020
Table 66 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 67 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Overweight and obesity a growing problem
Strong growth for supplement nutrition drinks
Leader focuses on increased digital engagement
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Official communications to support rising awareness of need for weight management
Potential for products meeting the nutritional needs of busy consumers
Key role for e-commerce and digital marketing
CATEGORY DATA
Table 68 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 69 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 70 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 71 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 72 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 73 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
State promotion of exercise maintained during COVID-19 pandemic
Digital channels play key role in category development
Tmall plays important part in brand development
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Trend towards sport and exercise creating opportunities for growth
Potential for diversification of the product offer
Challenging economic conditions pose a threat to category development
CATEGORY DATA
Table 74 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 75 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 76 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020
Table 77 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020
Table 78 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 79 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Herbal/traditional cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies sees image bolstered during COVID-19 pandemic
Desire for enhanced immunity boosts sales of herbal/traditional dietary supplements
Leader focuses on online development, while new advice hits cough remedies
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Government focuses on promoting preventive health measures and TCM
Growing demand amongst old and young
Ongoing development of e-commerce
CATEGORY DATA
Table 80 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 81 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 82 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 83 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 84 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 85 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown reduces demand for paediatric consumer health products
Rise in demand for immunity-boosting products
By-health targets maternity and infant stores, while Sunflower prioritises the paediatric OTC segment
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Paediatric consumer health likely to prove relatively resilient in face of economic challenges
Continued online growth
Health trend has potential downside for paediatric consumer health
CATEGORY DATA
Table 86 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 87 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 88 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 89 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 90 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 91 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 92 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
2020 IMPACT
