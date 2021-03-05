Impact Consumer Health in China Market Research Report 2020-2026

The growing demand for sports nutrition is being supported by government policy, with the National Fitness Policy 2016-2020 of the State Council encouraging citizens to actively participate in physical exercise and sport in order to promote public health. Moreover, the Chinese Government has further promoted the importance of regular physical exercise amid the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that it will help to enhance the immune systems of local citizens. Before the outbreak of COVID-19, older C…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

.Table of Content

Consumer Health in China

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Analgesics hit by suspension of retail sales

Topical analgesics faces challenges

Domestic players look to reposition topical analgesics brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive outlook for paediatric analgesics

Paediatric ibuprofen set to see dynamic expansion

Topical analgesics/anaesthetic to benefit from rising interest in TCM

CATEGORY DATA

Table 11 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown reduces incidence of exposure to viruses and allergens

Position of online channels strengthened by COVID-19

Traditional Chinese medicine product becomes household name

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return of high pollution levels to boost demand

Strong role for e-commerce

Growing interest in TCM/herbal products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 17 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Closure of foodservice outlets in peak season hits digestive remedies

Motion sickness remedies suffers as a result of COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Leader faces growing competition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New policies and regulations to exert an influence

Hectic modern lifestyles lead to digestive issues

Direction of consumer health trend presents challenges for digestive remedies

CATEGORY DATA

Table 23 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic hits outside peak dermatologicals season

Online presence and recurrent demand help dermatologicals to weather COVID-19

Wuhan Ma Ying Long Pharm Group continues to expand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Nappy (diaper) rash treatments to see strongest growth

Return to regular exercise to boost demand for topical germicidals/antiseptics

Developments in beauty and personal care pose a threat to dermatologicals

CATEGORY DATA

Table 29 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Younger consumers inclining towards new products

E-commerce surges during pandemic

Leader benefits from deeply rooted brand awareness

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Modern living drives up demand for sleep aids

Lockdown bolsters trend towards e-commerce

Threat from rival products and sleep hygiene

CATEGORY DATA

Table 36 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020

Table 37 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 40 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025

Table 41 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown increases exposure to electronic devices

E-commerce growth bolstered by lockdown

Leading players work to build brand-awareness and loyalty

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Efforts to raise awareness of eye health to boost demand during forecast period

OTC products containing herbal/traditional ingredients compatible with evolving demand

Economic fallout of lockdown may undermine demand for daily eye care products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 42 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 43 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 44 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 45 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 46 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth slows during lockdown, though multi-functionality provides some resilience

Novel format gains attention

Yunnan Baiyao Group retains the lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Expanding consumer base for wound care

Continued trend towards e-commerce

Economic impact of lockdown threatens demand for value-added wound care

CATEGORY DATA

Table 48 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 49 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 50 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 51 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 52 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 53 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 drives surge in demand for vitamin C

Segmentation and new formats

Leading brands benefit from demand for immunity-boosting products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Holistic, preventive approach to bolster demand for vitamins

Growing challenge from rival products

Pharmaceutical companies expanding in vitamins

CATEGORY DATA

Table 54 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 55 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 56 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 57 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020

Table 58 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020

Table 59 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 60 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 accelerates direct sellers’ adoption of e-commerce

Consumers look for immunity boosting products

Online activity key to leading players’ strategies during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ageing of the population presents opportunities for targeted products

Modern living generates demand for dietary supplements

Favourable policy environment, but increasing competition

CATEGORY DATA

Table 61 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 62 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 63 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 64 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020

Table 65 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020

Table 66 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 67 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Overweight and obesity a growing problem

Strong growth for supplement nutrition drinks

Leader focuses on increased digital engagement

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Official communications to support rising awareness of need for weight management

Potential for products meeting the nutritional needs of busy consumers

Key role for e-commerce and digital marketing

CATEGORY DATA

Table 68 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 69 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 70 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 71 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 72 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 73 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

State promotion of exercise maintained during COVID-19 pandemic

Digital channels play key role in category development

Tmall plays important part in brand development

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Trend towards sport and exercise creating opportunities for growth

Potential for diversification of the product offer

Challenging economic conditions pose a threat to category development

CATEGORY DATA

Table 74 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 75 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 76 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 77 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 78 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 79 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Herbal/traditional cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies sees image bolstered during COVID-19 pandemic

Desire for enhanced immunity boosts sales of herbal/traditional dietary supplements

Leader focuses on online development, while new advice hits cough remedies

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Government focuses on promoting preventive health measures and TCM

Growing demand amongst old and young

Ongoing development of e-commerce

CATEGORY DATA

Table 80 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 81 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 82 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 83 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 84 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 85 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown reduces demand for paediatric consumer health products

Rise in demand for immunity-boosting products

By-health targets maternity and infant stores, while Sunflower prioritises the paediatric OTC segment

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Paediatric consumer health likely to prove relatively resilient in face of economic challenges

Continued online growth

Health trend has potential downside for paediatric consumer health

CATEGORY DATA

Table 86 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 87 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 88 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 89 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 90 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 91 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 92 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

2020 IMPACT

…. Continued

