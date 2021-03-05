Impact Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Russia Market Research Report 2020-2026

Processed fruit and vegetables benefits from the convenience of having a long shelf life, with the perception of freezing as a healthy way to process fruits and vegetables remaining the main driver of the category in 2020. Additionally, the COVID-19 lockdowns and foodservice closures have seen consumers in Russia stockpile processed (and especially frozen) fruit and vegetables, further boosting the category. Such products lend themselves well to home-cooking, which has been on the rise in 2020 d…

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859182-processed-fruit-and-vegetables-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-oncology-biosimilars-market-2021-recent-trends-industry-share-size-demands-regional-survey-and-swot-analysis-till-2026-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

\\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/marketing-automation-software-market-analysis-2021-by-segment-key-players-and-applications-and-forecasts-to-2027-2021-01-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ready-to-drink-tea-market-2021—global-salespricerevenuegross-margin-and-market-share-2021-01-28

With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-seamless-clothing-market-2021-key-players-share-trends-sales-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

.Table of Content

Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Russia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Processed fruit and vegetables benefits from uptick in home-cooking and strong social media consumer engagement

Frozen processed potatoes hit hard by on-trade closures, with business ceased for months

Bonduelle-Kuban maintains its lead by staying ahead of the game in partnerships and innovations

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Frozen processed fruit and vegetables set to bounce back, with trend for frozen berries emerging

Innovation needed to help products stand out in mature and saturated category

Clear and transparent labelling needed to meet rising consumer demands for quality produce

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Frozen Processed Vegetables by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…. Continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)