Impact Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Russia Market Research Report 2020-2026

Rice, pasta and noodles benefits from lockdowns and closures of foodservice establishments due to COVID-19 in 2020, as such products lend themselves perfectly to stockpiling. Dried pasta, in particular, remains incredibly popular in Russia, and remains the largest sub-category in rice pasta and noodles. Dried pasta is a quite mature category in the country, and remains a major staple food, perceived as an essential commodity and a cheap side dish, as well as an independent meal. Traditional form…

Euromonitor International's Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

.Table of Content

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Russia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rice, pasta and noodles benefits from COVID-19 lockdown measures, with dried pasta remaining a favourite

Innovation seen in rice mixes, driven by health and wellbeing trends

Eco-friendly and organic positioning give top players their advantages

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthier options in dried pasta set to lead trends, with innovation seen in fortified variants

Noodles to receive a healthier image to stimulate ongoing growth

Growing trend for international cuisine set to drive ongoing trends

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Instant Noodles by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Pasta by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…. Continued

