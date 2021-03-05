Impact Breakfast Cereals in Russia Market Research Report 2020-2026

Hot cereals holds a significant volume share in breakfast cereals, also seeing the second highest value growth in 2020, just a couple of decimal points behind flakes. Hot cereals has also been positively impacted by lockdowns caused by COVID-19, with consumers eating leisurely breakfasts at home more often and also snacking during the day. Hot cereals are seen to offer a healthy option, along with being comforting to eat and easy to prepare. Hot cereals are expected to continue to be popular thr…

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859163-breakfast-cereals-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intelligent-energy-storage-systems-market-2021-global-industry—leading-players-market-volume-trends-opportunities-market-study-and-foresight-to-2026-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

\\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/photomedicine-market-major-manufacturers-trends-demand-share-analysis-to-2027-2021-01-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tile-adhesives-market-size-share-outlook-and-global-opportunity-analysis-2021-2026-2021-01-28

With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hardware-in-the-loop-market-2021-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-29

.Table of Content

Breakfast Cereals in Russia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Hot cereals sees the strongest boost, thanks to traditional consumer tastes

Children’s breakfast cereals continues to grow and gets a healthier image

Nestlé maintains company lead thanks to globally recognised reputation and constant innovation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing developments expected in hot cereals, with superfoods and new methods of preparation

Social media, charities and celebrities look set to drive promotions in breakfast cereal

The three key drivers for consumer choices: GMO-free; all natural; and no artificial sweeteners

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Breakfast Cereals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…. Continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)