Global Pre-Paid Cards Market Research Report 2026

The usage of pre-paid cards is declining strongly in Morocco as the traditional uses of these cards face obsolescence due to the emergence of credit cards and debit cards that can be used to make international payments online. In the past, much of the use of pre-paid cards among the Moroccan population has been accounted for by international transactions. Pre-paid cards can be used to pay for cross-border purchases up to a value of MAD10,000 (around USD1,115) per year, while the new breed of int…
Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Morocco report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
Pre-Paid Cards in Morocco
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The use of pre-paid cards to pay for international transactions comes under pressure
Reduced need for international transactions due to COVID-19 suppresses growth
Lack of innovation results in old-fashioned image for pre-paid cards
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Restrictions on overseas travel to remain a major drag on growth in pre-paid cards
High banked population set to present further obstacles to growth in pre-paid cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 8 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 9 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 10 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 11 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 12 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 13 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 14 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 15 Forecast Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
….continued
