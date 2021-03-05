Global Baked Goods Market Research Report 2026

Baked goods will be only moderately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Stockpiling was prominent during the first week of lockdown, so much so that the media referred to it as stockpiling-week. Bread was significantly impacted, with even the largest companies like Lantmännen Schulstad unable to meet the increased demand, leaving noticeable spaces on shelves in stores. However, the Danish government recommended against stockpiling and reassured consumers that supply would be undisturbed.

Euromonitor International's Baked Goods in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Table of Contents

.

Baked Goods in Denmark

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stable retail sales for baked goods, whilst foodservice suffers under COVID-19 safety measures

Bake-off gives significant competition to bakeries, leading to closures

Changing tastes and purchasing behaviours force companies to adapt

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales expected to normalise for both retail and foodservice; heightened interest in cake mixes and e-commerce set to continue

Unpackaged leavened bread set to have greater appeal than packaged

Health and wellness trend expected to offer innovation opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastries by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

