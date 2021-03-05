Impact Financial Cards and Payments in Poland Market Research Report 2020-2026

The emergence of COVID-19 in Poland and the subsequent lockdown measures initially introduced in March 2020 resulted in unprecedented economic decline for the country, which has also negatively impacted financial cards and payments for the most part. This was linked to rising redundancy levels and decreasing disposable incomes with consumers employed by the previously booming tourism industry in addition to foodservice, particularly hard hit due to the closure of borders and foodservice outlets…

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859049-financial-cards-and-payments-in-poland

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Poland report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/rfid-in-healthcare-market-2021-global-industry-analysis-opportunities-size-trends-growth-and-forecast-2027-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

\\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-iot-sensors-in-healthcare-market-2021-recent-trends-industry-share-size-demands-regional-survey-and-swot-analysis-till-2026-2021-01-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fruit-juices-market—global-sharetrendssupplysaleskey-players-analysisdemand-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-28

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/organic-cbd-hemp-oil-market-shipment-price-revenue-gross-profit-interview-record-business-distribution-to-2021-2025-2021-01-29

.

Table of Content

Financial Cards and Payments in Poland

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Consumer reluctance to accrue further debt inhibiting growth for credit cards while government launches range of financial support programmes

Digital payments given a boost during the pandemic as consumers move online

PKO Bank Polski remains leading issuer of financial cards but comes under increasing pressure from dynamic fintechs

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 18 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 19 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Emergence of pandemic supports further demand for debit cards and an increase in the limit spend on contactless payments in further move away from cash transactions

Increase in online purchases during pandemic but card fraud concerns support other digital payment options

Smaller financial institutions gain share from leading issuer PKO Bank Polski

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Average spend per transaction set to decline over the forecast period but debit cards still set to record positive performance overtaking cash as preferred payment method

Unbanked population leaves room for further uptake of debit cards over forecast period

Contactless debit cards to further support transportation schemes including Mennica Polska’s season tickets

CATEGORY DATA

Table 27 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 28 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 29 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 30 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 32 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 33 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 34 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 35 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 37 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 38 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Caution over accruing debt by Poles and concerns amongst banks over customers’ ability to pay off credit during pandemic results in further decline in number of cards in circulation

Usage of credit cards declines with stronger drop witnessed by commercial credit cards due to reduced travel-related business opportunities during pandemic

Intensifying competition within credit cards, but PKO Bank Polski remains leading issuer in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery predicted for credit cards from 2021 onwards with marginally stronger growth set for the commercial category in terms of transaction value and demand for cards

Fee waivers for customers who regularly use their credit cards will ensure lower average spend per transaction rather than accrue a greater amount of debt

“Anti-crisis shield” introduced by government as part of financial assistance does not include credit cards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 39 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 40 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 41 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 42 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 43 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 44 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 45 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 46 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 47 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 48 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 49 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 50 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 51 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 52 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 53 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 54 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 55 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 56 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 57 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 58 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 59 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 60 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 61 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 62 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 63 Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 64 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 65 Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 66 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 67 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 68 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 69 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 70 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 71 Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 72 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 73 Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 74 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dominance of transportation cards within closed loop pre-paid results in notable declines across category in 2020 due to COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown

Open loop pre-paid cards driven by business demand experience declines due to work from home policies during lockdown

Fintech Revolut makes further impressive share gain within open loop pre-paid cards

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Path to recovery not expected for open loop pre-paid cards until 2022 due to ongoing restrictions and work from home policies

Brief recovery for closed loop pre-paid cards in 2021 but longer-term decline is predicted

Increases and commissions likely to be introduced as companies struggle to maintain profits following pandemic

CATEGORY DATA

Table 75 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 76 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 77 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 78 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 79 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 80 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 81 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 82 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 83 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 84 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 85 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 86 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 87 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 88 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 89 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 90 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 91 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 92 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 93 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 94 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 95 Forecast Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 96 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 97 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 98 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 99 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 100 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 101 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

2020 IMPACT

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic and subsequent lockdown reduces overall usage of charge cards for travel and related expenses in 2020

Commercial charge cards dominated by fuel and fleet cards in Poland

PKN Orlen remains leading issuer and operator of charge cards in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for personal charge cards predicted to continue declining, with main appeal linked to affluent consumers

Tentative recovery predicted for the dominant commercial charge cards in 2021

Diners Club likely to remain a niche product overall, but continues to expand its services to offer innovation and greater convenience

CATEGORY DATA

Table 102 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 103 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 104 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 105 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 106 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 107 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 108 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 109 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 110 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 111 Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 112 Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 113 Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 114 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 115 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 116 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 117 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 118 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 119 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 120 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 121 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 122 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 123 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 124 Personal Charge Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 125 Personal Charge Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 126 Forecast Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 127 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 128 Forecast Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 129 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 130 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 131 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 132 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 133 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 134 Forecast Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 135 Forecast Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 136 Forecast Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 137 Forecast Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

…. Continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)