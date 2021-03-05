Global Packaged Food By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Packaged Food in Latin America: 10 Opportunities for a New Normal

The Coronavirus pandemic has radically transformed the economic and consumer landscape of Latin America. It has changed the way consumers live, work and shop. Increased time at home, price-sensitive consumers, a focus on mental wellbeing and sustainability, as well as reliance on e-commerce are all themes discussed in this report. This “new normal” will present packaged food companies with significant challenges but also opportunities for innovation and growth.

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Latin America: 10 Opportunities for a New Normal global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

