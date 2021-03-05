Impact Breakfast Cereals in Bosnia and Herzegovina Market Research Report 2020-2026

In 2020, breakfast cereals benefited as consumers spent more time eating meals, including their breakfast, at home, a result of pandemic-related lockdowns and various precautionary restrictions on movement, gathering and foodservice.

In the early months of 2020, some households stockpiled considerable amounts of breakfast cereal as they prepared for the lockdown and even as restrictions are eased as the year progresses, demand continues to be strong, boosting retail volume and value sales. Indee…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Bosnia and Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of content

Breakfast Cereals in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home-bound consumers drive increased demand for breakfast cereals in 2020

Demand for healthy hot cereals strong as consumers focus on health in 2020

Nestlé Adriatic BH doo maintains strong lead in breakfast cereals in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for breakfast cereals to moderate over forecast period after big rises in 2020

Price to be an increasingly strong factor in consumers’ purchase decisions over the forecast period, opening the door for private label

E-commerce expected to make distribution share gains over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Breakfast Cereals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

