Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Indonesia Market Research Report 2020-2026

helf stable seafood has been the most dynamic category within processed meat and seafood in 2020, with growth being driven by several factors. Firstly, due to its long shelf life and ambient storage these products are ideal for stockpiling

Concerned about food shortages some households began stockpiling products once LSSR measures were announced. Secondly, with schools closed and many consumers forced to work from home there has also been an increased demand for meal solutions, with seafood be…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

