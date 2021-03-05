Global Ready Meals Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

In 2020, ready meals is anticipated to post slightly slower current value growth than was seen last year (although still double-digit), while retail volume growth is expected to increase slightly. Chilled ready meals and frozen pizza are set to post stronger current value growth in 2020 than in 2019, while categories such as prepared salads struggle with the loss of important consumption occasions such as the workday lunch. In fact, the development of ready meals over the historic period was exc…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857838-ready-meals-in-romania

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-near-infrared-spectroscopy-near-infrared-nir-analyzers-competition-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

\ ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-implantable-defibrillators-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bopet-films-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2024-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-zinc-bacitracin-market-2021-covid-19-impact-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-26

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Ready Meals in Romania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Convenience and ease of preparation keeps ready meals in demand in 2020 despite local preference of home cooking

Private label makes strong gains against backdrop of COVID-19, allowing Mega Image SRL to emerge as the leading player in 2020

Eisberg and Cristim 2 Prodcom are set to lose some value share to private label players in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Despite anticipated slowdown in 2021, growth of ready meals in the forecast period will be sustained by busy lifestyles that demand convenience

Popularity of prepared salad among working young professionals set to support dynamic growth in the forecast period

Artisanal-type food will continue competing with ready meals in the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105