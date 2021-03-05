Impact Baked Goods in Indonesia Market Research Report 2020-2026

In response to COVID-19 the Indonesia government introduced large-scale social restrictions (LSSR) which have resulted in consumers spending more time at home, including working and studying from home.

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727542-baked-goods-in-indonesia

As such, this has resulted in increased demand for a wide range of packaged food, including baked goods. Packaged leavened bread has been the most dynamic category within baked goods in 2020, with these products being widely consumed for breakfast, lunch and as a snack. Packaged leavened bread has…

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-beverage-crates-market-size-study-by-by-material-type-hdpe-high-density-polyethylene-pp-polypropylene-others-product-type-nestable-and-stackable-collapsible-application-alcoholic-drinks-non-alcoholic-drinks-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fortified-foods-market-report-2021-by-supply-demand-consumption-sale-price-share-revenue-and-top-manufacturers-2021-01-06

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fantasy-sports-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-08

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tow-bars-market-2021-key-players-segmentation-consumption-demand-growth-opportunities-and-forecast—2026-2021-01-13

Table of content

Baked Goods in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Social distancing helps drive demand for baked goods

Dessert mixes benefiting from home baking for both business and pleasure

Foodservice sales disrupted by LSSR measures

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Busy lifestyles expected to spur demand for packaged baked goods

Health and wellness could support demand for Swallow

Evolving distribution landscape

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)