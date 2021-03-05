Impact Baked Goods in Argentina Market Research Report 2020-2026

Having recorded consistent declines earlier in the review period due to a worsening economic crisis that drove up prices and eroded purchasing power among Argentinians, baked goods looks set to post robust growth in retail volume sales for 2020 as a whole.

The return to growth has been underpinned by increased consumption of leavened bread – the dominant product type in this category – since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Retail demand for leavened bread surged in late March and April a…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Table of content

Baked Goods in Argentina

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 fallout bolsters retail consumption of leavened bread

Dessert mixes shows the fastest development in 2020

Artisanal producers continue to dominate baked goods

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery in baked goods consumption expected to continue

Economic improvements should boost demand for unpackaged pastries and cakes

VAT change could see traditional grocery retailers lose ground in distribution

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastries by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

