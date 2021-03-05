Impact Sweet Spreads in South Korea Market Research Report 2020-2026

Sweet spreads recorded a rebound in both value and volume sales in 2020 as a result of increased home consumption after the outbreak of COVID-19. Demand for sweet spreads had been sluggish prior to 2019 due to stagnation in the consumption of plain bread in the country,

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727476-sweet-spreads-in-south-korea

coupled with increased dessert alternatives in retail and foodservice channels. However, home seclusion in 2020 spiked sales of plain bread. This along with the emergence of frozen baked goods, thanks to increased penetration of…

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-insulated-packaging-market-size-study-by-material-plastic-wood-corrugated-cardboard-glass-application-food-beverages-industrial-pharmaceutical-cosmetics-packaging-type-boxes-containers-bags-pouches-wraps-by-type-rigid-flexible-semi-rigid-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nail-pushers-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020—2026-2021-01-06

the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/petroleum-geochemistry-testing-market-share-trends-opportunities-projection-revenue-analysis-forecast-outlook-2026-2021-01-08

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-trolley-washer-disinfector-market-2021-trends-share-product-analysis-market-challenges-new-opportunities-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-13

Table of content

Sweet Spreads in South Korea

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales rebound impacted by increased home consumption

Health concerns spur demand for reduced sugar sweet spreads

Growth in contactless payments accelerates shift in distribution channels

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sweet spreads return to normal growth patterns once foodservice reopens

Jams and preserves seek breakthrough through packaging innovation

The presence of imported brands grows in chocolate and nut-based spreads

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)