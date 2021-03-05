Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Ireland

Lockdowns and foodservice closures in relation to COVID-19, plus the subsequent increase in home-cooking, have positively impacted retail sales in rice, pasta and noodles in Ireland. The category lends itself particularly well to stockpiling per se, as such products can be used for a variety of different meals, take little space to store, and enjoy long shelf lives. In particular, the rising health and wellbeing trend is also influencing demand for products deemed to have good nutritional value,…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

