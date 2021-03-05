Impact Sweet Spreads in New Zealand Market Research Report 2020-2026

As New Zealand consumers spent more time at home, nut and seed based spreads experienced significant rises in value and volume sales, owing to the increase in eating and snacking occasions at home.
The increase in demand can be attributed to rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of innovative new product varieties becoming available. Growth is in line with increasing consumer demand for plant-based foods as New Zealanders are adopting flexitarian lifestyles and trying to make healt…
Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of content
Sweet Spreads in New Zealand
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Healthy and wholesome nut and seed-based spreads
Flavours and local honey on the rise
Sweet spreads resurge in terms of popularity
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Local businesses diversify their portfolios to meet consumer demands
Artisanal honey companies explore and innovate
Pic’s Peanut butter continues to lead nut and seed based spreads
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
……. continued
