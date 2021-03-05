Impact Rice, Pasta and Noodles in the Philippines Market Research Report 2020-2026

On the whole, sweet spreads is not overly affected by COVID-19, with continued healthy value growth on a par with growth during the review period. Cameroonians eat a lot of bread in their diet and enjoy topping it with a sweet spread. However, certain products are expected to perform better than others

Chocolate spreads is the by far the largest product area, is economically priced and continues to register the highest current value growth. On the other hand, jams and preserves and nut and seed…

Euromonitor International's Sweet Spreads in Cameroon report

the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Sweet Spreads in Cameroon

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers opt for more economically priced chocolate spreads in 2020

International brands remain dominant in all sweet spreads

Tartina continues to lead but there is increasing competition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive outlook for chocolate spreads over the forecast period

Importance of bread in the local diet presents strong opportunities to sweet spreads

The spread of modern grocery retailers improves the availability of sweet spreads

CATEGORY DATA

