Impact Rice, Pasta and Noodles in the Philippines Market Research Report 2020-2026

Rice, pasta and noodles is expected to record faster growth in value and volume terms in 2020 compared with 2019. This is because the category is expected to benefit from channel shifts. As consumers eat out less often, they are likely to consume more staples at home.

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727440-rice-pasta-and-noodles-in-the-philippines

Rice is expected to record the fastest retail volume and value growth in 2020 as it is the staple food in the Filipino diet. There is also an expected shift from unpackaged rice in favour of packaged alternatives, as the latter is…

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reporting-tools-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. I

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-caramelized-sugars-market-2021-covid-19-impact-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-06

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/education-technology-ed-tech-and-smart-classrooms-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-08

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/foie-gras-market-2021-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-13

Table of content

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in the Philippines

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Category set to benefit from increased consumption of staples at home

Instant noodles benefit from convenience

Universal Robina Corp benefits from increased access to brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rice to see shift from unpackaged to packaged offerings

Instant noodles to benefit from consumers’ reduced purchasing power

New flavours expected in instant noodles

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Instant Noodles by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Pasta by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)