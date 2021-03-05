Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in the Philippines Market Research Report 2020-2026

Processed meat and seafood is expected to record a faster growth in value and volume terms in 2020 compared with 2019. The category is expected to benefit from channel shifts. With consumers eating out less often, they are likely to consume more protein at home,

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727434-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-the-philippines

which they would eat together with rice. Shelf stable seafood is projected to record the fastest retail volume and value growth in 2020, with shelf stable sardines likely to be a popular choice. This is especially likely among low-income…

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-grid-asset-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/privileged-user-password-management-global-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-06

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/embedded-security-product-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-08

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-chemical-distribution-tanks-market-industry-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast-of-2026-2021-01-13

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in the Philippines

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice players offer menu items takeaway and drive-thru purchases

Foodservice set to see decline in short to medium term

Players enter into collaborations with convenience stores

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Players invest in expansion, ASF remains an issue

Meat substitutes remain limited in 2020, but may see growth

Micro-entrepreneurs set to increase in number

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)