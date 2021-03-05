Global Financial Cards and Payments By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Financial Cards and Payments in Peru
Numerous interesting trends emerged in Peru’s financial cards and payments industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020. The most important and influential of these trends was the substantial shift seen away from the use of cash and towards the use of financial cards in general. This trend needs to be assessed within the context that cash remains the dominant payment method in Peru, a situation which is underpinned by the country’s very high unbanked population. Furthermore, many Pe…
Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Peru report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.
With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Financial Cards and Payments in Peru
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Government financial aid schemes highlight issues caused by low financial inclusion
Credit cards fails to capitalise on shift away from cash as many remain sceptical
The COVID-19 situation leads to innovation being seen in banking services
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
A positive performance recorded in debit cards despite adverse economic situation
Raising of maximum transaction limit for contactless payment boosts debit card use
The leading financial cards operators collaborate to improve card payment access
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rising debit card usage due to widening acceptance, greater need for convenience
Efforts to completely digitalise Peru’s banking system to boost growth in debit cards
Access to state financial aid to be tied to participation in the financial industry
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Reluctance to borrow money due to COVID-19 suppresses growth in credit cards
The strong growth seen in e-commerce supports the use of credit cards
The issuing of credit cards widens as part of financial inclusion programmes
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Positive growth expected in credit cards although negative pressures set to remain
More basic credit card offers to be rolled out to attract less affluent consumers
The expansion of contactless cards likely to be crucial to growth in credit cards
CATEGORY DATA
2020 IMPACT
2020 IMPACT
High demand for general purpose reloadable cards boosts open loop pre-paid cards
The uses of existing open loop pre-paid cards expand in response to COVID-19
Closed loop pre-paid cards declines strongly as the use of public transport plummets
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Positive performance expected to be underpinned by rising demand for convenience
Transportation cards set to recover once the COVID-19 situation recedes
Pre-paid cards set to benefit from general distrust in the financial system
CATEGORY DATA
2020 IMPACT
Store cards continues to struggle as the COVID-19 pandemic discourages spending
Store cards continues to decline as co-branded credit cards come to the fore
The importance of loyalty schemes as a key store card benefit diminishes
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Further declines lie ahead for store cards as demand continues to wane
Emergence of general purpose reloadable cards to place pressure on store cards
Greater transparency from issuers required if store cards are to remain relevant
CATEGORY DATA
