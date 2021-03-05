Global Breakfast Cereals By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Breakfast Cereals in Ireland

Breakfast cereals is showing healthy growth in 2020, having benefitted from stockpiling during periods of lockdown. The wide availability of breakfast cereals, along with the long shelf life, ease of storage and reasonable prices, all worked in the category’s favour, thus leading to the boost in sales seen. In particular, muesli and granola is seeing double-digit growth, supported by the health and wellness trend, which is also benefiting products in oats and flakes which are positioned as being…

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689794-breakfast-cereals-in-ireland

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flame-retardant-suit-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-27-31751927

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sanitary-pads-market-report-2021-by-supply-demand-consumption-sale-price-share-revenue-and-top-manufacturers-2021-01-05

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ai-in-oil-and-gas-market-share-trends-opportunities-projection-revenue-analysis-forecast-outlook-2026-2021-01-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/occupant-classification-system-ocs-market-2020-industry-survey-market-size-competitive-trends-outlook-and-forecasts-2026-2021-01-13

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Breakfast Cereals in Ireland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Breakfast cereals benefits from stockpiling due to lockdowns, thanks to long shelf life and ease of storage

Children’s breakfast cereals sees ongoing slump, due to unhealthy image and increase in home-cooked breakfasts

Kellogg maintains its company lead thanks to ongoing innovation to meet changing consumer needs, as domestic Flahavan’s tops the brand list

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trend continues to stimulate demand in muesli and granola

Private label brands set to benefit from reduced consumer spending power

Multinational players hold strongest positions during disruptions, due to greater financial and distribution powers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Breakfast Cereals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105