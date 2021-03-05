Impact Financial Cards and Payments in Poland Market Research Report 2020-2026

The emergence of COVID-19 in Poland and the subsequent lockdown measures initially introduced in March 2020 resulted in unprecedented economic decline for the country, which has also negatively impacted financial cards and payments for the most part. This was linked to rising redundancy levels and decreasing disposable incomes with consumers employed by the previously booming tourism industry in addition to foodservice, particularly hard hit due to the closure of borders and foodservice outlets…
Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859049-financial-cards-and-payments-in-poland
Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Poland report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/rfid-in-healthcare-market-2021-global-industry-analysis-opportunities-size-trends-growth-and-forecast-2027-2021-01-21
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
\\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-iot-sensors-in-healthcare-market-2021-recent-trends-industry-share-size-demands-regional-survey-and-swot-analysis-till-2026-2021-01-25
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fruit-juices-market—global-sharetrendssupplysaleskey-players-analysisdemand-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-28
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/organic-cbd-hemp-oil-market-shipment-price-revenue-gross-profit-interview-record-business-distribution-to-2021-2025-2021-01-29
.
Table of Content
Financial Cards and Payments in Poland
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Consumer reluctance to accrue further debt inhibiting growth for credit cards while government launches range of financial support programmes
Digital payments given a boost during the pandemic as consumers move online
PKO Bank Polski remains leading issuer of financial cards but comes under increasing pressure from dynamic fintechs
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 16 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 17 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 18 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 19 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 23 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 24 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 25 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Emergence of pandemic supports further demand for debit cards and an increase in the limit spend on contactless payments in further move away from cash transactions
Increase in online purchases during pandemic but card fraud concerns support other digital payment options
Smaller financial institutions gain share from leading issuer PKO Bank Polski
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Average spend per transaction set to decline over the forecast period but debit cards still set to record positive performance overtaking cash as preferred payment method
Unbanked population leaves room for further uptake of debit cards over forecast period
Contactless debit cards to further support transportation schemes including Mennica Polska’s season tickets
CATEGORY DATA
Table 27 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 28 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 29 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 30 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 31 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 32 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 33 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 34 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 35 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 37 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 38 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Caution over accruing debt by Poles and concerns amongst banks over customers’ ability to pay off credit during pandemic results in further decline in number of cards in circulation
Usage of credit cards declines with stronger drop witnessed by commercial credit cards due to reduced travel-related business opportunities during pandemic
Intensifying competition within credit cards, but PKO Bank Polski remains leading issuer in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery predicted for credit cards from 2021 onwards with marginally stronger growth set for the commercial category in terms of transaction value and demand for cards
Fee waivers for customers who regularly use their credit cards will ensure lower average spend per transaction rather than accrue a greater amount of debt
“Anti-crisis shield” introduced by government as part of financial assistance does not include credit cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 39 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 40 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 41 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 42 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 43 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 44 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 45 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 46 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 47 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 48 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 49 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 50 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 51 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 52 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 53 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 54 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 55 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 56 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 57 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 58 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 59 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 60 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 61 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 62 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 63 Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 64 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 65 Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 66 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 67 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 68 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 69 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 70 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 71 Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 72 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 73 Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 74 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Dominance of transportation cards within closed loop pre-paid results in notable declines across category in 2020 due to COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown
Open loop pre-paid cards driven by business demand experience declines due to work from home policies during lockdown
Fintech Revolut makes further impressive share gain within open loop pre-paid cards
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Path to recovery not expected for open loop pre-paid cards until 2022 due to ongoing restrictions and work from home policies
Brief recovery for closed loop pre-paid cards in 2021 but longer-term decline is predicted
Increases and commissions likely to be introduced as companies struggle to maintain profits following pandemic
CATEGORY DATA
Table 75 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 76 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 77 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 78 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 79 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 80 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 81 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 82 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 83 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 84 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 85 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 86 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 87 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 88 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 89 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 90 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 91 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 92 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 93 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 94 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 95 Forecast Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 96 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 97 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 98 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 99 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 100 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 101 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
2020 IMPACT
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Pandemic and subsequent lockdown reduces overall usage of charge cards for travel and related expenses in 2020
Commercial charge cards dominated by fuel and fleet cards in Poland
PKN Orlen remains leading issuer and operator of charge cards in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand for personal charge cards predicted to continue declining, with main appeal linked to affluent consumers
Tentative recovery predicted for the dominant commercial charge cards in 2021
Diners Club likely to remain a niche product overall, but continues to expand its services to offer innovation and greater convenience
CATEGORY DATA
Table 102 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 103 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 104 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 105 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 106 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 107 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 108 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 109 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 110 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 111 Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 112 Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 113 Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 114 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 115 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 116 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 117 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 118 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 119 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 120 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 121 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 122 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 123 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 124 Personal Charge Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 125 Personal Charge Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 126 Forecast Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 127 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 128 Forecast Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 129 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 130 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 131 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 132 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 133 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 134 Forecast Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 135 Forecast Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 136 Forecast Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 137 Forecast Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
…. Continued
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)https://bollywood-entertainment.com/