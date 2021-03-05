Global Baked Goods By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Baked Goods in North Macedonia

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the government of North Macedonia implemented strict measures related to the distribution and handling of food which are applicable to the baked goods category. These restrictions are expected to have a particular impact on the distribution and handling of bread, both packaged and unpackaged.

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Baked Goods in North Macedonia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 brings further regulations to baked goods manufacturing as category faces shortages

Demand for packaged products boosted by COVID-19 pandemic as consumers seek longer lasting products

New local player Algomak dooel emerges in frozen baked goods

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Companies respond to health and wellness trends with product development and innovation

Taste for world cuisine supports growth of packaged flat bread

High per capita consumption of baked goods continues to fuel growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

