 Carbonates in the United Arab Emirates  Research Report 2026  

Steep declines in carbonates off-trade volume and current value sales in the United Arab Emirates 2019 were partly explained by the dramatic price hikes that resulted from the imposition of excise tax and VAT over 2017-2018. The impact of higher prices was exacerbated by growing fears of an economic downturn, which dampened consumer confidence and discretionary spending during the year. The second major factor behind the category’s negative performance was the health and wellness trend, which is…
Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Carbonates in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
December 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Slower Demand for Regular Cola Carbonates Following Sugar Tax
Strong Performance by Low Calorie Cola Carbonates Supported by Health Trend and Lower Unit Price
Tonic Water/other Bitters Taps Into Trend for Premium Mixers Paired With Craft Spirits
Competitive Landscape
Coca-Cola Retains Dominance But Focuses on Various Strategies To Retain Consumers’ Attention in Line With Health Trend
Private Label Attracts Price-sensitive Consumers Within Regular Cola Carbonates
Strong Performances for Players Present in Tonic Waters/other Bitters
Category Data
Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 6 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 8 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 9 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 10 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 11 Leading Flavours for Non-cola Carbonates: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2015-2019
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2019
Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 19 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 20 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2019-2024
Table 21 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
Polarising Lsm Groups Help Shape Soft Drinks in Line With Unstable Economic Environment
Bottled Water Benefits From Health Trend and Increased Sugar Tax on Other Soft Drinks
Competition Intensifies As Private Label Gains Favour Amongst Price-sensitive Consumers
Producers Look To Attract More Affluent Consumers With Interesting Flavours and Health-positioned Products
Stable Performance for Soft Drinks With More Positive Economic Outlook Predicted To Lead To Stronger Performances for Some Categories
Market Data
Table 22 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2014-2019
Table 23 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 24 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2014-2019
Table 25 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 26 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019
Table 27 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019
Table 28 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019
Table 29 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019
Table 30 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 31 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 32 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 33 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 34 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 35 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 36 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2015-2019
Table 37 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2019
Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2015-2019
Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2019
Table 40 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 41 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 42 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 43 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2019
Table 44 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2019-2024
Table 45 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 46 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2019-2024
Table 47 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 48 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 49 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 50 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 51 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 52 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2019-2024
Table 53 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Definitions
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
