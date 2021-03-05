 Carbonates in Saudi Arabia  Research Report 2026  

Due to the on-going health and wellness trend in Saudi Arabia, carbonated drinks face tough competition and challenges from soft drinks that consumers perceive as healthier and less expensive, such as pure juices, RTD tea and RTD coffee. The Saudi Government is continuously educating the masses regarding the benefits of reducing sugar intake, and making people are aware of the health risks sugary drinks pose. Given this scenario, coupled with more expatriates returning to their home countries, i…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Carbonates in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

December 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Health Trend Has Adverse Impact on Demand for Carbonates

New Product Launches and Pack Sizes in Line With Health Trend

Lime A Popular, More Refreshing Alternative To Cola Carbonates

Competitive Landscape

Al-jomaih Bottling Plant Introduces New Options, Gains Value Share

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Introduces New Packaging Formats and Flavours

Sugar Tax Price Hikes To Be Offset by Promotions and Pack Size Changes

Category Data

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 8 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 9 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 11 Leading Flavours for Non-cola Carbonates: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2015-2019

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2019

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 20 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2019-2024

Table 21 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Sugar Tax Set To Increase Prices, Manufacturers Extend Ranges With New Flavours and Healthier Options

Government Initiatives Seek To Increase Health of Saudi Society

Religious Festivals Influence Demand and Promotional Strategies

Players Introduce Healthier Options, New Flavours and On-the-go Packaging Formats

Health, Convenience and Price Set To Be Key Factors Influencing Forecast Period Performance

Market Data

Table 22 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2014-2019

Table 23 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 24 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 25 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 26 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 27 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 28 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 29 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 30 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 31 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 32 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 33 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 34 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2014-2019

Table 35 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 36 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2015-2019

Table 37 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2019

Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2015-2019

Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2019

Table 40 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 41 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2019

Table 42 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2019-2024

Table 43 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 44 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2019-2024

Table 45 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 46 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 47 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 48 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 49 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 50 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2019-2024

Table 51 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Appendix

Fountain Sales in Saudi Arabia

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Continue………….

