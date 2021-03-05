 Carbonates in Saudi Arabia  Research Report 2026  

Due to the on-going health and wellness trend in Saudi Arabia, carbonated drinks face tough competition and challenges from soft drinks that consumers perceive as healthier and less expensive, such as pure juices, RTD tea and RTD coffee. The Saudi Government is continuously educating the masses regarding the benefits of reducing sugar intake, and making people are aware of the health risks sugary drinks pose. Given this scenario, coupled with more expatriates returning to their home countries, i…
Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Carbonates in Saudi Arabia
Euromonitor International
December 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Health Trend Has Adverse Impact on Demand for Carbonates
New Product Launches and Pack Sizes in Line With Health Trend
Lime A Popular, More Refreshing Alternative To Cola Carbonates
Competitive Landscape
Al-jomaih Bottling Plant Introduces New Options, Gains Value Share
Coca-Cola Bottling Co Introduces New Packaging Formats and Flavours
Sugar Tax Price Hikes To Be Offset by Promotions and Pack Size Changes
Category Data
Appendix
Fountain Sales in Saudi Arabia
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Continue………….
