Mobile Internet Retailing in BelgiumBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Mobile internet retailing continued to outperform desktop-based internet retailing in 2018. However, while in 2017 this was mainly due to Belgians being late adopters, in 2018 this was only partly the case. Another factor behind the channel’s growth was the launch of more innovative and consumer-friendly apps but perhaps the most important was increasing consumer trust in the technology, thanks in part to the aid of bots and virtual assistants.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697523-mobile-internet-retailing-in-belgium

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Internet Retailing in Belgium report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pregnancy-test-market-is-growing-with-top-leading-companies-and-good-future-opportunities-for-forecast-period-2021-to-2027-2021-01-19

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Internet Retailing market;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-knowledge-management-systems-market-2020-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-22

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-speech-voice-recognition-systems-market-2021-trends-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/electric-vehicle-market-2021-global-industry-analysis-opportunities-size-trends-growth-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-29

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Strong Growth Driven by Increasing Consumer Base and Belgians Becoming More Tech-savvy

Innovation Is the Key To Growth

Barriers To Growth – Payment Methods

Competitive Landscape

the Importance of Trust in Mobile Internet Retailing

Channel Data

Table 1 Mobile Internet Retailing: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Mobile Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Mobile Internet Retailing Forecasts: Value 2018-2023

Table 4 Mobile Internet Retailing Forecasts: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Retailing Records Positive But Marginal Growth in 2018

Internet Retailing Benefits From Increasing Consumer Trust and Ease of Use

Pressure on Profit Margins Forces Grocery Retailers To Focus on the Most Profitable Channels and Products

Traditional Non-grocery Retailers Need New Concepts

Slow But Steady Growth Predicted for Retailing Over the Forecast Period

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Table 5 Cash and Carry Sales: Value

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 6 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 10 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 11 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 13 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 14 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 15 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 16 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 17 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 18 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 19 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 20 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 21 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105