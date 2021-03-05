Food and Drink Internet Retailing in BelgiumBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

When compared to neighbouring countries, the share of internet sales accounted for by food and drink was rather low in Belgium over the review period. This can be attributed on the one hand to cultural factors, such as a risk-averse attitude, and on the other to grocery retailers being reluctant to invest heavily in internet retailing.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697521-food-and-drink-internet-retailing-in-belgium

Euromonitor International’s Food and Drink Internet Retailing in Belgium report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/protein-powder-market-is-growing-with-top-leading-companies-and-good-future-opportunities-for-forecast-period-2021-to-2027-2021-01-19

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-data-privacy-management-platform-market-2020-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-22

* Get a detailed picture of the Food and Drink Internet Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-residential-smoke-detectors-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-inhalational-anaesthesia-drugs-market-projection-by-key-players-technology-digital-trends-growth-share-demand-sales-gross-margin-report-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Food and Drink Internet Retailing Records Another Year of Strong Growth

Click-and-collect Remains the Dominant Format

Competitive Landscape

Large Grocery Retailers Bank on Innovation

Channel Data

Table 1 Food and Drink Internet Retailing: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Food and Drink Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Food and Drink Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2016-2017

Table 4 Food and Drink Internet Retailing Forecasts: Value 2018-2023

Table 5 Food and Drink Internet Retailing Forecasts: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Retailing Records Positive But Marginal Growth in 2018

Internet Retailing Benefits From Increasing Consumer Trust and Ease of Use

Pressure on Profit Margins Forces Grocery Retailers To Focus on the Most Profitable Channels and Products

Traditional Non-grocery Retailers Need New Concepts

Slow But Steady Growth Predicted for Retailing Over the Forecast Period

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Table 6 Cash and Carry Sales: Value

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 7 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 11 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 12 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 13 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 14 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 15 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 16 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 17 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 18 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 19 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 20 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 21 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 22 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 23 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 24 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 25 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 26 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 27 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 28 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 29 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 30 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 31 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 32 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 33 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 34 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 35 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 36 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 37 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 38 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 39 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 40 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 41 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 42 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105