Global Ready Meals By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Ready Meals in Slovenia
Ready meals is anticipated to perform well in response to the pandemic with current value and volume sales rising notably. However, average unit price has increased compared to the previous year, which will be the main factor to encourage current value growth in 2020 overall. When COVID-19 initially broke out in Q2, ready meals saw a slight boost in demand due to the stockpiling trends recorded in March and April. However, over the rest of the year, the pandemic has had very little impact on the…
Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Ready Meals in Slovenia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Ready meals initially benefited from stockpiling before seeing slowing demand
Private label increases its value share as cash-strapped consumers seek economy products
Demand for prepared salads rises as health-conscious consumers set out to improve their diets
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The health and wellness trend will influence innovation over the forecast period
Convenience trend boosts growth as consumers return to their hectic lifestyles
Consumers’ interest in different cuisines encourages players to explore different product types
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
