Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Slovenia

Being close to Italy, Slovenians have a long tradition of enjoying pasta and it is largely perceived to be a staple food. Pasta with sauce is one of the most common meals in Slovenia, providing a quick and convenient meal option, often chosen by modern families. In 2020, pasta will experience the highest values sales within rice, pasta and noodles, with dried pasta showing the most dynamic growth overall. Pasta has responded well to the pandemic due to its low-price, long shelf life and staple f…

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689730-rice-pasta-and-noodles-in-slovenia

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-scooters-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wrapping-tissue-market-segmentation-parameters-and-prospects-2020-to-2026-market-research-report-2021-01-06

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/foamed-concrete-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/industrial-protective-clothing-textile-market-segmentation-parameters-and-prospects-2020-to-2026-market-research-report-2021-01-13

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Slovenia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers favour pasta during lockdown due to its long shelf life and economy price

Private labels are popular amongst cash-strapped consumers who have been financially impaired by the pandemic

Increasing awareness of rice as a lower-priced and healthy side dish

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rice shows most dynamic growth over the forecast period due to low prices amidst the economic crisis

Gluten-free, whole wheat and whole grain pasta grows in demand

Noodles continue to suffer as a result of the health and wellness trend

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Pasta by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105