Tissue and Hygiene Quarterly Statement Q4 2018By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Euromonitor’s quarterly update indicates a marginal upgrade to global retail tissue and hygiene sales forecasts, with a number of markets showing continued improvements. However, uneven recovery and political turmoil remain on the agenda, with potential risks to the pace of growth in the short- to mid-term. This report provides the latest updates to projections, analyses a number of risk scenarios to assess the potential impact on industry sales, and looks at the latest innovation strategies.

Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene Quarterly Statement Q4 2018 global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the tissue and hygiene market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within tissue and hygiene, analyses leading companies and brands, assesses the importance of private label and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Tissue and Hygiene Quarterly Statement Q4 2018

Euromonitor International

December 2018

Introduction

Q4 Macroeconomic Update

Q4 Tissue and Hygiene Industry Update

Q3 tissue and hygiene industry update

About Our Industry Forecast Model

..…continued.

