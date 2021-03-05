Computational Photography Massive Market Opportunity Opening Up | Nvidia, Qualcomm, Xperi

Computational photography refers to digital image capture and processing technology. It uses digital computation instead of optical processes. In the last few decades, the evolution of the camera has been truly remarkable. For instance, the computational camera uses a combination of software and optics to produce images. The computational photography market has high growth prospects owing to the increasing demand for smartphone cameras. Moreover, increasing demand for high-resolution still cameras and growing demand for computational cameras for machine vision expected to fuel the market growth during the forecasted period.

Latest released the research study on Global Computational Photography Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Computational Photography Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Computational Photography Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Apple (United States),Samsung (South Korea),Nvidia (United States),Qualcomm (United States),Adobe (United States),Nikon (Japan),Sony (Japan),LG (South Korea),Light (United States),Canon (Japan),On Semiconductor (United States),Sony (Japan),HTC (Taiwan),Corephotonics (Israel),DXO Labs (France),Xperi (United States),Affinity Media (United States)

Market Segmentation

by Type (Single- and Dual-Lens Camera, 16- Lens Camera, Others), Application (3D Imaging, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality), Cameras (Smartphone Cameras, Standalone Cameras, Machine Vision Cameras), Offering (Camera Modules, Software)

What’s Trending in Market: Increasing Application of Image Fusion Technique in Computational Cameras

Growth Drivers: Increasing Demand of High-Resolution Still Cameras

Rising Application in the Smartphone Cameras

The growth of the smartphone market supplementing the growth of computational photography market. Manufacturers are focusing on integrating advanced features such as better HDR, low-light photography, improved zoom, and portrait modes in smartphone cameras driving the demand for the computational photography market.

Restraints: High Manufacturing Cost of Computational Cameras

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

