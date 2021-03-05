Global Carbonates in Slovakia Market Research Report for 2020

Carbonates experienced a decline in off-trade volume sales in 2019, the result of the increased interest in health and wellness. As consumers interest in health grows, they are reaching for beverages with less sugar content, less fat, healthier natural ingredients, and lower calories. This interest in health means RTD tea, bottled water and juice with added-values – such as vitamins and minerals – are preferred, over carbonates. Carbonates, with often a high sugar content or artificial sweetener…

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200993-carbonates-in-slovakia

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-internet-of-things-iot-managed-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-advanced-process-control-market-2021-covid-19-impact-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-01-07

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pvc-tents-fabric-shades-market-2020-global-major-suppliers-analysis-income-trends-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-11

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wound-care-devices-market-2021-global-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-12

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Carbonates in Slovakia

Euromonitor International

December 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Sales of Carbonates in Slovakia Are Hindered by Consumers’ Growing Interest in Health and Wellness

Carbonates Remains Popular Among Younger Consumers, With Manufactures Directing Their Marketing at This Audience

New Product Developments in Non-cola Carbonates Attract Consumers As Red Bull Launches Its Organics Range

Competitive Landscape

Coca-Cola Hbc Slovakia Leads Value Sales in 2019, Benefiting From Multi-media Advertising Campaigns and Well-established Offerings

Kofola Ranks Second, Launching A Television Campaign Focused on Its Brand Positioning of Love

Pepsi-cola Sr Launches Two New Flavours of Pepsi and Retains Its Third-place Position

Category Data

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 8 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 9 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2015-2019

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2019

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2019-2024

Table 20 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)

971 0503084105