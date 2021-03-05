Global Bottled Water in Slovakia Market Research Report for 2020

Both value and volume sales of bottled water continued to grow in 2019, driven by several factors. Firstly, the improvement of the economic situation in Slovakia meant consumers could afford higher quality products. Secondly, all types of bottled water products offer health benefits, in which Slovaks are increasingly interested. Finally, bottled water is available at lower prices when compared to other soft drinks. Despite a positive performance, growth in 2019 was slower than the previous year,…

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Bottled Water in Slovakia

Euromonitor International

December 2019

Headlines

Prospects

Bottled Water Benefits From the Economic Climate, and Being A Naturally Healthy Offering

Carbonated Bottled Water and Purified Bottled Waters Are Consumer Favourites, Accounting for High Levels of Value Sales

Functional Bottled Water Experiences the Highest Levels of Growth, and Flavoured Bottled Water Competes Through New Product Innovations

Competitive Landscape

Slovenske Pramene A Zriedla Continues To Lose Share Through A Lack of Innovations and Promotional Campaigns

Kofola Retains Its Second-ranked Position and Launches Klastorna Kalcia

Karlovarské Minerální Vody As Introduces New Flavour Variations To the Landscape, Retaining Its Third-ranked Position

Category Data

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

