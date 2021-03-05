Global Bottled Water in Nigeria Market Research Report for 2020

Bottled water saw strong off-trade volume growth and exceptional off-trade current value growth in 2019. Still bottled water remained the dominant category, and also saw the strongest volume and value growth in 2019. This category mainly consists of sachet water. Sachet water dominates as it is very cheap and affordable for the large proportion of the population that is on low incomes. Sachet water is expected to continue to drive volume growth over the forecast period, although concerns over co…

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Bottled Water in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

December 2019

Headlines

Prospects

Sachet Water Remains Affordable Within Still Bottled Water

the Average Unit Price Increases Sharply Due To Rising Production Costs

Bottled Water Is Expected To Perform Well Due To A Lack of Safe Drinking Water

Competitive Landscape

Nestlé Nigeria’s Aggressive Marketing Helps It Take the Lead in Value Terms

Coca-Cola Leads Bottled Water in Volume Terms Due To Reliable Quality

Mr V Premium Water Targets Motorists To Maintain Growth

Category Data

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Growth Supported by the Rising Population, Urbanisation and Wider Distribution

New Regulations Affect Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola Nigeria Leads An Increasingly Competitive Landscape

Flavour Innovation on the Rise in Various Categories

Continued Off-trade Volume Growth for All Categories, Despite Some Challenges

…continued

