Global RTD Tea in Nigeria Market Research Report for 2020

RTD tea continued to see strong off-trade volume growth and even more dynamic off-trade current value growth in 2019. The category is set to increase its market penetration over the forecast period, developing rapidly from a low base, along with the expected development of new flavours and pack types. This development will be supported by the expansion of chained modern grocery retailers, where RTD tea products are most likely to be found. In addition, the rising middle-class population in the c…

Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea, Still RTD Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Rtd Tea in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

December 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Rtd Tea Expected To Grow Due To Popularity of Hot Tea

Growing Youth Population and Declining Unit Prices Likely To Drive Growth

Rtd Tea Rides the Health and Wellness Wave

Competitive Landscape

Chi Dominates Rtd Tea Thanks To Leveraging Its Popularity in Juice

Chi Posts Higher Growth in 2019 Due To Rebranding

Lipton Iced Tea Is the Only International Brand and Struggles To Achieve Growth

Category Data

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2015-2019

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2019

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

