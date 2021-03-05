Global Energy Drinks in the United Arab Emirates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast for 2020

As was the case with sports drinks, steep declines in energy drinks off-trade volume and current value sales in 2019 were attributable to a combination of rising health-consciousness among consumers and dramatic price hikes imposed over 2017-2018 following the introduction of excise tax of 100% and VAT of 5%. The same factors will continue to have a negative impact on the category’s performance over the forecast period, with off-trade volume and current value sales projected to decline consisten…

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Energy Drinks in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

December 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Price Hikes and Rising Health Awareness Curb Demand for Energy Drinks

Health-oriented Products Continue To Gain Popularity

Brand Differentiation Efforts Likely To Increase As Competition Intensifies

Competitive Landscape

Red Bull Remains the Leading Brand Despite Declining Sales

Competitive Pricing Underpins Volume Share Gains for Burn and Power Gold

Health and Wellness Expected To Remain A Focal Point for Innovation

Category Data

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Health Concerns and Recent Price Hikes Undermine Market Performance

Shift Towards Healthier Product Types Gains Momentum

Pepsi-cola Leads in Value Terms, While Al Ain Is the Top Player in Volume Terms

Innovation Is Focused on Meeting Consumer Demands for Healthier Choices

Outlook for the Forecast Period Is Broadly Favourable

…continued

