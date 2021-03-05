Precision Livestock Farming Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | DeLaval, Lely, BouMatic

Latest released the research study on Global Precision Livestock Farming Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Precision Livestock Farming Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Precision Livestock Farming. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DeLaval (Sweden),GEA Farm Technology (Germany),Lely (Netherlands),Antelliq (France),Dairy Master (Ireland),Afimilk (Israel),BouMatic (United States),Fancom B.V. (Netherlands),Fullwood Paco Ltd. (United Kingdom), Waikato Milking System (New Zealand).

Definition:

Precision livestock farming is the advanced technologies which made possible by monitoring each individual animal or by statistical analysis. It allows farmers to constantly monitor as well as sustain livestock operations namely feeding, health, and milking. In August 2017, according to an article published by Open Access Government, more than 60 billion animals are slaughtered every year for food production. In addition, demand for animal products is anticipated to increase 75% by 2050 in worldwide. Hence, it will affect the growth of market in future. Ease of livestock management, greater sustainability and higher productivity, augmented animal welfare, as well as government investments in precision livestock farming projects fillers are likely to be a prime driver of the global precision livestock farming market.

Market Trend:

Technology Advancement in Precision livestock farming

Market Drivers:

Growing Preference for Protein-Based Diet Globally

Increasing Usage of Big Data in Livestock Monitoring

Restraints:

Stringent Safety Regulation regarding Animals in Stock Farming

The Global Precision Livestock Farming Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Precision Feeding Systems, Precision Milking Robots {Single-Stall Unit, Multi stall Unit}, Stable and FMS), Application (Swine, Ruminant, Poultry, Others), Functional Process (Climate Control, Water Usage, Feed Dosage, Weight Estimates, Animal Behavior), Hardware (Camera, Milking Robots, Sensors {Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer Sensor, Motion Sensor, Others}, Microphones)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Precision Livestock Farming Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Precision Livestock Farming Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Precision Livestock Farming market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Precision Livestock Farming Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Precision Livestock Farming

Chapter 4: Presenting the Precision Livestock Farming Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Precision Livestock Farming market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Precision Livestock Farming Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Precision Livestock Farming Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enables clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

